Over 20 years have gone by, but could there be a new trial in the Sheila Bellush murder case?

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The man convicted of arranging the murder of a Sarasota mother more than 20 years ago may find out if a new trial is in his future.
Daniel Rocha is serving life in prison for his involvement in a complicated murder-for-hire plot that involved a Texas millionaire and his ex-wife who had settled in Sarasota with her new husband.
Lawyers for Rocha say they have new evidence that warrants a new trial for their client.
In November of 1997, Sheila Bellush's teenage daughter found her murdered in their Sarasota home. Bellush's 23-month old quadruplets by her second husband were there near Bellush's body, covered in her blood but unharmed.
Police say the murder was arranged by Bellush’s ex-husband, Texas millionaire Allen Blackthorne. The divorced couple fought over their two children, even accusing each other of abusing them. Court documents say Blackthorne asked for help from a golfing buddy, Daniel Rocha. That’s when Rocha hired two men, he says to beat her up because of Blackthorne’s claims that she was abusing their children.
Instead, the men murdered Bellush and Rocha was sentenced to life in prison. But now, Rocha's lawyers say one of the hired killers will testify on Rocha's behalf that he was unaware of the plan to murder Bellush, instead of just beating her up.
Sheila Bellush's ex-husband, Allen Blackthorne, died in prison in 2014.
Rocha's hearing is scheduled for 1:30 Friday April 12th at The Sarasota County Courthouse.
ABC7 will be there, and bring you any new developments
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.