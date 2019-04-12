First Alert Weather:Hot and dry weather for the weekend.

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - This weekend high pressure builds across Florida with dry air aloft as winds shift to the south and humidity increases. Temperatures respond and rise into the mid 80 along the coast to near 90 well inland. Temperatures this warm are 8 to 10 degrees above average but not record-breaking. In Wauchula, where a 90 degree temperatures is likely on Saturday, there have been only a handful of April 13th’s with 90 highs, but the record is 95.
The heat will be broken briefly by a cool front that brings a chance for showers Sunday night into Monday morning. The rain chance is small and amounts will be low but the front could drop the high temperature on Monday to around 80. The slightly cooler weather will not last long however as Tuesday temperatures return to the mid to upper 80′s.
