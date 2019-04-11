While in Sarasota, Time Magazine columnist predicts the next twist in the Assange arrest

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Ian Bremmer says he wasn’t surprised about the arrest of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, but what he said next may surprise some.
“I’m certain that as the case proceeds in the United States, information linking Assage and WikiLeaks to go the bidding of the Kremlin in undermining American national security interests is going to become known, he said.
British police arrested Assange today in the Ecuadoran Embassy in London where he had been granted asylym in 2012.
Bremmer was in Sarasota as part of the Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series. Besides being a columnist and best-selling author, Bremmer is the president and founder of Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm.
