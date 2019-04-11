Warm minerals Spring update in North Port

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - The City of North Port is giving the green light for the master plan at Warm Mineral Springs Park by a four to one vote.
The plan features nearly 82 acres where services and amenities will be provided including the addition of dining options, a community garden, pavilion rentals, and an education center.
The final plan does do away with camping experiences and equestrian trails.
This approval does not include any financial or funding approvals. Those topics will be discussed by the commission at a later date.
