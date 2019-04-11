23 students left unharmed after school bus is involved in accident

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There was an accident earlier Thursday afternoon on Pine Ranch East Road and Oak Bay Drive in Sarasota County that involved a school bus that was carrying 23 students, but there were not any injuries suffered by anyone in the accident.
Ethel Ferebee of Osprey was the bus driver and Gloria Ceinski also of Osprey was driving the other vehicle involved which is a 2015 Toyota Camry.
Ferebee was traveling south of Oak Bay Drive approaching the intersection of Pine Ranch East Road. Ceinski was stopped for a stop sign, facing west on Pine Ranch East Road at the intersection of Oak Bay Drive.
The school bus made a left turn onto Pine Ranch East Road. The left rear of the bus collided with the left side of the Camry. Ferebee received a citation for careless driving.
