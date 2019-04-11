Social media digital defense in North Port

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Parents in North Port are learning about the dangers of social media and how to protect their kids.
Sexting, online enticement and cyber-bullying, were the main topics at Wednesday’s forum.
A detective from the digital forensic lab spoke about the latest trends, apps and what parents should look out for to keep their children safe.
North Port Police say social media is having a tremendous impact on our kids.
If you missed tonight’s event, North Port Police will have another one coming up on April 24th.
