Sarasota recognized for litter reduction

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A county program in Sarasota to help reduce litter is gaining national recognition.
Keep Sarasota County beautiful, a program managed by the waste department, recently earned the president’s circle award from keep America beautiful.
It’s an honor that recognizes the ongoing efforts to keep public spaces clean and litter-free.
The group will be taking part in the nationwide “Great American Cleanup” with nearly five million volunteers across the country this Saturday from 8 am to 11 am at locations throughout the Suncoast.
For more information, you can call the Sarasota County contact center at (941) 861-5000.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.