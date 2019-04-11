Sarasota not for profit provides affordable homes for first time buyers

And it came in a big way for both families. As homeowners, their monthly payment will be under 1-thousand dollars. All with the help of the not-for-profit organization Community Solutions 360. “we can provide first time homebuyers with a brand new home with down payment assisstance to keep their payment affordable.”, said President Laura Carter says they’ve completed more than 140 homes in Sarasota and Manatee counties, utilizing more than 27-million dollars of government funding. Which includes a collaboration between the city and the county, providing homeowners more than 7-million in down payment assistance. A process that Carter says will increase value and remove blight from a community. Parker said, “They’re not just a renter apt to leave tomorrow. They are going to stay here and put roots down and it will affect the community at large because they provide the services we need to make our community run.”