Renaming Johnson Wakeland in Manatee County
By ABC7 Staff | April 11, 2019 at 6:59 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 6:59 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The renaming process of a Manatee County School is wrapping up.

People in the community have had nearly six months to submit their ideas for the renaming of Johnson-Wakeland K-8 school.

During that time, the school board has been collecting names and they plan to present them during a board workshop on Tuesday April 23rd.

Those names will then be listed online where they can be voted on and new nominations can still be submitted.

A final decision on the name of that school will be decided on at the district’s May 14th board meeting.

