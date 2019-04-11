Renaming Johnson Wakeland in Manatee County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The renaming process of a Manatee County School is wrapping up.
People in the community have had nearly six months to submit their ideas for the renaming of Johnson-Wakeland K-8 school.
During that time, the school board has been collecting names and they plan to present them during a board workshop on Tuesday April 23rd.
Those names will then be listed online where they can be voted on and new nominations can still be submitted.
A final decision on the name of that school will be decided on at the district’s May 14th board meeting.
