Recipe for Spicy Milano Pizza by California Pizza Kitchen | Suncoast View

SPICY MILANO PIZZA
Ingredients
Crust
1 ea 13” Pizza crust
2 TBL All Purpose Flour
Pizza Toppings
¼ cup Spicy Marinara Sauce
½ cup Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded
1 TBL Romano Cheese, Grated
½ cup Cooked Italian Sausage, Crumbled
10 slices Spicy Pepperoni
½ cup Cremini Mushrooms, Sliced
½ cup Yellow Onion, ¼” Sliced
1 TBL Serrano Peppers, 1/8” Sliced
1 TBL Parmesan Cheese, Grated
Garnish
½ TBL Dry or Fresh Oregano
Pre-heat your pizza oven to 450 degrees and place a baking stone or pizza metal on the lowest rack.
PREPARING YOUR PIZZA
Using a rolling pin, roll your pizza dough out to 13”. Place it on a pizza peel sprinkled with flour.
Spread the spicy marinara sauce over the pizza dough all the way to the edge. Sprinkle the cheeses over the sauce. Distribute the crumbled sausage over the cheese and top with the pepperoni. Add the mushrooms, onions, and serrano peppers over the pepperoni. Top evenly with the grated Parmesan.
COOKING YOUR PIZZA
Bake pizza approximately 10-15 minutes or until cheese is golden brown in the center and crust is crispy. Remove pizza from oven and sprinkle the oregano over the top. Rest for 2 minutes, slice and ENJOY!
