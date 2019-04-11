Parents of Las Vegas massacre victim starting GriefShare program in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Life for Summer Lassette Hill and her husband Frank of Bradenton shattered and changed forever. Their 34-year-old daughter Hannah Ahlers killed by a gunman, along with 57 others during an outdoor concert in Las Vegas in October of 2017.
“Our faith has made all the difference in the world in getting through this, and we’re not through this but we’re still working on it,” said Frank Hill.
That strong faith and interaction with many others has been healing for the Hills, as they cope with Hannah’s death. With this 13-week GriefShare program people can go through it as often as they like. The Hills are looking to help people with whatever grief they may be experiencing.
“You’re able to share your grief and talk about it openly and nobody condemns you or anything like that, because everybody goes through grief completely differently,” said Summer Hill.
This nationally recognized program will officially get underway in the coming weeks at First Church of the Nazarene in Bradenton. The church’s Pastor Steve Gibson says he’s thrilled that this will now be available at his church thanks to the Hills.
“Our church is not about us, it’s about everybody around us so we are community driven, we’re driven by the people that come, we’re driven by the people around us" said Gibson. "We’re getting initiatives together now and we’re serving the community in different ways and new ways, because I believe that’s what the church is supposed to be about.”
Hannah Ahlers had attended the concert with her husband Brian who survived the shooting. In addition to her husband and parents, she leaves behind three children. For Summer and Frank Hill, they will always remember how amazing their daughter was.
“She always had a great big smile every picture you see of her she’s got a big smile, she loved everybody,” said Summer Hill.
“On your tombstone, you have the dates you’re born and the dates you die and there’s a dash in between and her dash is phenomenal,” said Frank Hill.
For more information on the GriefShare program you can call 941-794-1685 or log onto www.fcnbonline.org.
