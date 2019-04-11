First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons under sunny skies until changes come Monday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Over the next few days we get to enjoy warm and sunny skies while another large snow storm slams the plains and Great Lakes states. Eventually the front associated with the cyclone will, in a modified state, move closer to the Suncoast and bring a Monday chance for showers. However, until then the story will be the warm afternoon temperatures with inland locations perhaps reaching 90 degrees. Communities near the coast will see highs in the upper 80′s by Friday or Saturday and humidity increasing to make it feel muggy to some.