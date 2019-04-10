VIDEO: Birds battle egg-eating snake in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A battle between a birds and a snake played out in Bradenton and a viewer captured it on camera.
Jeff McConnell shared this video with us on Tuesday that was taken on the 6700 block of Talifeather Way in Bradenton. He says the snake popped out of the bush and the birds attacked it, but the snake wasn't fazed.
Eventually, the snake dropped out of the bush and slithered away. The birds continued to come back to the bush for some time after.
Sadly, the birds lost the battle. When they got back to their nest, it no longer had any eggs in it.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.