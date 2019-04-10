Storm system moves out into the Atlantic and sunshine and warm weather return to Suncoast

Could see low 90s over the weekend

By Bob Harrigan | April 10, 2019 at 7:11 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 7:12 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - High pressure will build in behind the exiting storm system which will bring a warm-up for the weekend. The average high for this time of year is 80 degrees and we will be some 5-10 degrees above that through Sunday.

First Alert Weather - 6:00pm April 10, 2019

Skies will be generally sunny through Friday with partly cloudy skies expected over the weekend. There will be a slight chance for an inland storm over the weekend along the sea breeze front which will develop in the afternoon.

A cold front will move in late Sunday and Monday bringing some clouds and a chance for some showers. Not expecting anything too rough with this front and the rain chances are only at 30% at the time of this writing.

