Storm system moves out as high pressure moves into the Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Look for an isolated shower or two to start the day on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves into the Atlantic. Some wrap around moisture will bring some cloudiness on Wednesday morning with some clearing later in the day as high pressure noses in behind the low.
The high on Wednesday will be 78 and the low on Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday should be nice with highs in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Friday look for more of the same with highs above average in the mid 80s. The average high is 80 for this time of year.
This weekend we will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures getting even warmer. Highs both on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s inland and mid 80s at the beaches. No real threat of any rainfall until Monday and that chance is rather small at this time.
