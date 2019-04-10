Recipe for Puerto Rican Pork Frita by Simply Gourmet Caterers | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Puerto Rican Pork Frita
This dish is a party waiting to happen. Crispy bites of marinated pork, smothered in caramelized onions and a tangy fresh orange juice glaze~my mouth waters just thinking about it. Each bite is an explosion of flavor. I serve the pork with warm flour tortillas, some homemade pico de gallo~and beer, plenty of beer.
Serves 4-6
For the Pork
1 ½ Pounds Cubed Pork Butt (About ½ Inch Square)
2 Tbsp. Cornstarch
1 Tbsp. White Vinegar
3 Cloves Garlic Paste
1 Tbsp. Granulated Garlic
1 Tbsp. Granulated Onion
1 Tbsp. Oregano
1 Tsp. Salt
½ Tsp. Black Pepper
Canola Oil for Frying
For the Onions
1 Medium Onion Sliced Into Rings
4 Cloves Garlic Chopped
Pinch of Salt/Black Pepper
1 Tbsp. White Vinegar
2 Tbsp. Goya Olive Oil
For the Garnish
1 Tbsp. Fresh Chopped Parsley Garnish
1 Orange
1 Lime
Marinate the Pork~in a mixing bowl, combine he cornstarch with the vinegar and 3 tbsp. of water and mix well to make a slurry. Add the fresh garlic, spices and stir. Add the pork, and toss well to coat. Place in refrigerator to marinate for 1 hour.
Prepare the Onions~in a sauté pan over high heat, warm the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic, season with salt and pepper and cook until the onions begin to caramelize. Deglaze pan with the vinegar and cook until it evaporates. Remove from heat and set aside.
Fry the Pork~ In a deep pan, heat about 3 inches of canola oil to 350 degrees. Add the pork in small batches and fry until the meat is cooked through and is a deep golden color, about 4 minutes. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels.
Plate the Dish~Place the pork on a platter, garnish with the onions, squeeze a fresh orange and lime on the pork. Garnish with parsley. Serve with warm flour tortillas and pico del gallo.
