North Port Police Department set to hold two informational sessions for cyber security

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Are you interested in learning about the risks your child could be facing on the internet?
North Port Police Department’s cyber security experts are holding two informational sessions to help you combat the dangers the internet can pose.
Two of the police departments’ cyber experts will be on hand to teach you what to watch out for one detective has even been through cyber security training with the FBI.
The 90-minute sessions are free and will be held at the Morgan family community center Wednesday, April 10 and Wednesday April 24th.
