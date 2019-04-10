Make A Wish honors local pediatric dentist for generosity

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There’s usually not a lot of smiles and laughing in the office of a pediatric dentist, but there was this week.
The Make-A-Wish Southern Florida chapter surprised Dr. Si McAninch with balloons and hugs in his office on U.S. 41 near Webber Street.
“Dr. Mac” has been a consistent supporter of the Make-A-Wish mission, annually sponsoring the nonprofit’s float in the Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade and hosting more than 30 wish families. The pediatric dentist has also sponsored four life-changing wishes through the Adopt-A-Wish program - making dreams come true for critically-ill, local children - and has also been a contributor to fundraising events.
So, what does he do it?
“What do I get out of it? Peace of mind. The ability to give something someone may not have or the ability to do for themselves," Dr. Mac said.
If you would like to learn more about how you can help Make A Wish grant requests from critically ill children, go to the website www.sfla.wish.org
