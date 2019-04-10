Florida nears 2-millionth concealed weapon permit

"I wish it was that process for every single person that got a firearm," said Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the 2016 shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando that killed 49 people and wounded 53 others. "Today, someone who shouldn't have a gun can go to their second cousin and say 'Hey, sell me that gun for $1,000 cash,' and the law today does not deter that person from selling that firearm."