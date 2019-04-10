FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny, dry, & comfortable for the next few days

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If you like sunshine, then you’ll absolutely love this forecast! The cold front that brought us clouds and showers yesterday, has now swept down to the south and east. In it’s wake, dry air will filter into the area, and eventually bring sunny skies into the Suncoast. There’s still some wrap around moisture associated with the system from yesterday, so don’t be surprised to see an isolated shower or two during the morning hours. But as more dry air comes in from the west and northwest, the cloud deck will slowly erode away, giving us mostly sunny to sunny skies throughout the afternoon.
The only real concern today will be rip currents. The National Weather Service out of Ruskin, FL has issued a High Rip Current Risk along the coastline through this evening. This is due to breezy westerly-northwesterly winds that will pile up the water along the coast, causing potential strong rip currents to form. So keep that in mind if you head out to the beach today.
The sunshine looks to stay with us through most of the weekend. However, another system will track into the Suncoast on Sunday afternoon, and could produce a few scattered showers by late Sunday night into early Monday morning. The coverage of rain should be around 20-30%.
Enjoy your forecast for the next several days, but make sure to wear your sunscreen!
Meteorologist Josh Stone
