FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny, dry, & comfortable for the next few days

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If you like sunshine, then you’ll absolutely love this forecast! The cold front that brought us clouds and showers yesterday, has now swept down to the south and east. In it’s wake, dry air will filter into the area, and eventually bring sunny skies into the Suncoast. There’s still some wrap around moisture associated with the system from yesterday, so don’t be surprised to see an isolated shower or two during the morning hours. But as more dry air comes in from the west and northwest, the cloud deck will slowly erode away, giving us mostly sunny to sunny skies throughout the afternoon.