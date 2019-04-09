63-year-old man killed in Bradenton crash at Palmview and 28th Avenue East

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Troopers say a crash around 10am Monday morning left a 63-year-old Bradenton man dead.
Florida Highway Patrol says James Pietarila was driving his 2000 Dodge Dakota north on 28th Avenue East when he failed to stop at a stop sign and went into Palmview Road, where his vehicle was hit by a 2017 Dodge Journey driven by a 46-year-old Palmetto woman traveling east.
Troopers say the woman tried to veer left to avoid the collision, but she hit the driver’s side of Pietarila’s vehicle. Her vehicle spun and her passenger side collided again with the driver’s side of Pietarila’s vehicle, which then went into a ditch and hit a tree and guy wire head-on. Her vehicle ended up partially in the ditch.
Pietarila was killed in the crash and the female driver suffered serious injuries.
Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.
