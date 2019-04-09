Storm system to bring showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - An area of low pressure moving through the lower MS Valley will sweep a cold front our way on Tuesday. This front will bring a good chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly in the late morning and early afternoon on Tuesday.
There is a slight chance we could see one or two of the storms turn severe as they move through the area. Expect periods of heavy rain at times with gusty winds of 30-40 mph. There is a very small chance that we could see and isolated tornado but again that is a very small chance at this time. There will be dangerous lightning with some of the storms and the possibility of small hail.
Once the main area of rain has shifted to the south and east of our area we will still see a chance for some wrap around showers and possible thunderstorms through the evening and early morning hours on Wednesday.
By Wednesday afternoon we will begin to clear out and it should stay that way through the weekend.
Expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s on Tuesday and low 80s on Wednesday.
Mid 80s are expected by Thursday and upper 80s for the weekend.
The next chance for rain will be on Monday or Tuesday of next week.
