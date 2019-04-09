North Port community grieving following rollover crash that killed 17-year-old girl

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - It was a difficult going back to school Monday for students and faculty of North Port High School after a deadly weekend crash involving a 17-year-old girl.
An additional five grief counselors were on hand to help everyone deal with the death of a the girl, a junior at the school, who was part of the performing arts group. The girl died Saturday morning around 2:30 when an SUV carrying 13 people in and on top of it rolled over on Joewood Circle and Genip Court.
Sarasota County Schools canceled drama performances for Saturday and Sunday at North Port High School.
“Mainly the message is to just be there for each other, that it’s okay to grieve, it’s okay to move on, it’s okay to go about your school day,” said Lee Thomas, a counselor at North Port High School.
The crash also injured three people, including a 13-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old. Stephanie Evrard, 19, was behind the wheel of the SUV. She’s been charged with one count of DUI Manslaughter and three counts of DUI with Personal Injury.
“We actually had counselors as well as staff on Saturday, in addition we opened again on Sunday and had staff, so a lot of the students who are aware, or had a connection with that student were able to come on Saturday and Sunday," said Brandon Johnson, Principal of North Port High School. "When I arrived here on Monday we had an additional team.”
Students can also speak to any counselor anonymously by texting “HERE4U” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 and the service is available to all students in Sarasota County 24/7.
The names of the teen killed and the others injured in the crash have not been released.
Authorities are continuing with their investigation.
