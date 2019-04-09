Neighboring business doesn’t want city moving in next door

“The Development Services Department has experienced an unprecedented amount of activity over the past five years at its current location at City Hall. It has processed a record number of permits in each of the past five years and is on pace to again break that record and issue more than 9,000 permits this year. We expect the new space would be equally as busy with visitors from the public who are doing business with the City, in addition to the City employees who would be working there,” wrote Jason Bartolone in an email.