Missing 69-year-old man in Venice, suspected to be suicidal

VENICE (WWSB) - Police are looking for a missing man in Venice who was last seen on Monday night.
Randy Nicholas Massruha, 69, was last seen at his home n the 200 block of Casalino drive in Venice around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8. Massruha left his home on foot, leaving behind all of his belongings except for his ATM card, according to the City of Venice.
After further investigation, Today Massruha used his ATM card two miles away from his house at WaWa in South Venice around 6:20 in the morning. Video surveillance showed Massruha wearing a blue t-shirt, gray shorts and a tan ball cap. The exact smae clothes he was wearing a night before.
The City of Venice says Massruha is suspected to be suicidal. The City says he might try to check into a area hotel.
An alert has been placed on his ATM card, in case the card is used again, to help locate him.
Have you seen him? Contact 911 immediately.
