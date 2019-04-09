Food bank calling for community to donate food for children in need

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Food Bank of is asking for the residents of Manatee County to donate any unopened, non-perishable food items for students who are in need.
Food donations dry up during the most crucial time of year over the summer break for students. So, The Food Bank of Manatee is going to be providing critically needed food for students over the 10 week summer break.
110,000 meals to students in need were distributed in 2018 with help of the community and sponsors. Some of those non-perishable food items include peanut butter, canned vegetables and fruits, soups, and healthy snacks such as granola bars.
For those who are interested in having a yellow donation barrel dropped off in an area of proximity such , call 941-747-FOOD or email info@foodbankofmanatee.org.
