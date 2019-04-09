Fl: Nine teachers were honored by Congressman Vern Buchanan

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan gave top honors to local teachers on the Suncoast.
Nine teachers in the 16th congressional district were chosen for the congressional teacher awards. The honor is given out each year based on the achievements of their students.
This year, 34 teachers were nominated by their principals. Three elementary school teachers, three middle school teachers and three high school teachers were recognized for their teaching skills.
