First Alert Weather: Showers and thunderstorms today

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Upper air energy and a surface cold front will move across the Suncoast this morning and into the afternoon bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center puts the Suncoast in a marginal risk of severe weather with the primary risk being gusty winds in isolated thunderstorms. Outside of severe weather we will have periods of showers and thunderstorms likely for most of the day and possible into the night. Some of the rain could be heavy enough to cause some ponding on roadways.