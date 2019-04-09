First Alert Weather: Showers and thunderstorms today

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Upper air energy and a surface cold front will move across the Suncoast this morning and into the afternoon bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center puts the Suncoast in a marginal risk of severe weather with the primary risk being gusty winds in isolated thunderstorms. Outside of severe weather we will have periods of showers and thunderstorms likely for most of the day and possible into the night. Some of the rain could be heavy enough to cause some ponding on roadways.
The time between showers will increase as we move into the second half of the afternoon and overnight and tomorrow morning a few lingering light showers will be possible. By tomorrow afternoon the sun will break through the clouds and rains will end. This will start a period of warm and sunny days with the next chance for showers not until next Monday.
