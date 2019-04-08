Venice Man Arrested for Beating Dog to Death With A Shovel; Both Families Involved Now Grieving

“To find out that it was my son who did this. He snapped. It’s just unreal. I don’t know how that just happens. That was his dog,” James Mucha, Aaron Merwine’s father, expressed to us. He went on to say, “I’m really sorry for what my son’s done. I’m torn to pieces because I love Lucky, and for it to end right outside my doors has been even harder because I have to walk outside and see it every day, so I said we’ll plant flowers and plant a little tree here and call it our Lucky tree because Lucky’s little soul was here.”