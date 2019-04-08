North Port community grieving following crash that killed 17-year-old girl

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - It was a difficult back to school Monday for students and faculty of North Port High School. An additional 5 grief counselors on hand to help everyone deal with the death of a 17-year-old-girl, a junior at the school who was part of the performing arts group. The girl died Saturday morning around 2:30 when an SUV carrying thirteen people rolled over on Joe Wood Circle.
“mainly the message is to just be there for each other, that it’s okay to grieve, it’s okay to move on, it’s okay to go about your school day,” said Lee Thomas, a counselor at North Port High School.
The crash also injured three people including a 13-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old. 19-year-old Stephanie Evrard was behind the wheel of the SUV. She’s been charged with one count of DUI Manslaughter and three counts of DUI with Personal Injury
“We actually had counselors as well as staff on Saturday, in addition we opened again on Sunday and had staff, so a lot of the students who are aware, or had a connection with that student were able to come on Saturday and Sunday," said Brandon Johnson, Principal of North Port High School. "When I arrived here on Monday we had an additional team.”
A 24-7 confidential text line is also available for people in the school district who need help coping with this tragedy or with any other issues. The text number is 741741. The name of the teen killed has not been released. Authorities are continuing with their investigation.
