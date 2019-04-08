Man in custody after 11 hour SWAT investigation in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The man deputies say is responsible for an 11-hour SWAT investigation following an aggravated assault at a Sarasota home is now in custody.
Around 1am Monday, authorities found 25-year-old Jeremy Neipert on Courtland Street.
The SWAT investigation initially began around 2pm on the 800 block of Bacon Avenue. Deputies were called after the female victim told them that Neipert pulled out a gun and threatened to harm the victim and himself. Deputies say Neipert also armed himself with an AR-15 rifle.
The female victim and another man inside the home were able to escape and call 911.
Deputies arrived on scene, closing Palmer Boulevard between Coleman and Gantt as they tried to reach out to Neipert. A helicopter circled in the air and SWAT, hostage negotiators, K9 officers and more stayed on scene.
But after around 10 hours, SWAT moved in with two robots and they found Neipert wasn’t inside. Though they searched nearby homes and commercial areas, they did not initially locate Neipert.
Deputies continued their search and found Neipert a short time later on Courtland Street and he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They say both weapons have been recovered.
Neipert has past arrests for possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic equipment and contempt of court for failure to appear. Deputies say their investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
