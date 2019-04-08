First Alert Weather: Warm today with thunderstorms tomorrow

Tomorrow we will see showers and thunderstorms nearing our coast line by late morning or early afternoon. Confidence is high in showers and thunderstorms in the Tuesday afternoon forecast and so it will be designated a First Alert Weather Day for the disruptive impact. Because the winds will not twist with height the risk of tornadoes is low tomorrow, however conditions are just marginal for a very few storms to have winds strong enough to classify them as severe. Storms should end by the evening.