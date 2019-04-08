Deputies: Suspect caught on video checking for unlocked cars in Manatee County

PARRISH (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera checking for unlocked cars in Manatee County.
Deputies say early Sunday morning the suspect was located in the Kingsfield neighborhood of Parrish.
As seen in the video, some of the cars were locked. But according to deputies, vehicles nearby were unlocked and valuables were stolen.
Always remember to lock your door!
Do you have any information? Contact 941-747-3011.
