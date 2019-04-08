Deputies: Man threatened to kill woman, himself before 11 hour SWAT investigation in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The man deputies say is responsible for an 11-hour SWAT investigation following an aggravated assault at a Sarasota home is now in custody.
Around 1am Monday, authorities found 25-year-old Jeremy Neipert on Courtland Street.
The SWAT investigation initially began around 2pm on the 800 block of Bacon Avenue. Deputies were called after the female victim told them that Neipert threatened to kill her and himself with a gun.
Detectives say the incident began earlier Sunday when Neipert kicked open the door to a bedroom in the home and demanded money from the female victim that he believed she stole from him. The female victim told detectives that Neipert tore apart the home looking for money before going to the garage and getting a long gun out, described by the sheriff’s office as an AR-15 rifle, saying, “I’ll kill you and then I will kill myself before I go to prison.” The female victim also said that Neipert at some point made similar threats while holding a handgun before she fled the home.
The female victim escaped and called 911 from a neighbor’s home, telling dispatchers, “he’s scaring me half to death” and “I think he has a gun."
Deputies say Neipert’s father went to the home with the female victim and saw his son holding a handgun. Deputies say Neipert “appeared irrational and out of control,” telling the female victim, “I should shoot you right now” and “I should kill you.” Both left and Neipert’s father called 911, saying, “He pulled a gun out” and “he is whacked out on something,” adding, “I am scared that he is going to pull a trigger here.”
Deputies arrived on scene, closing Palmer Boulevard between Coleman and Gantt as they tried to reach out to Neipert. A helicopter circled in the air and SWAT, hostage negotiators, K9 officers and more stayed on scene.
But after around 10 hours, SWAT moved in with two robots and they found Neipert wasn’t inside. Though they searched nearby homes and commercial areas, they did not initially locate Neipert.
Deputies continued their search and found Neipert a short time later on Courtland Street and he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They say both weapons have been recovered.
Neipert has past arrests for possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic equipment and contempt of court for failure to appear. Deputies say their investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.