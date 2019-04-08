Deputies looking for missing 85-year-old man with dementia

NOKOMIS (WWSB) - Deputies in Sarasota County are looking for a missing 85-year-old man with dementia.
Charles Rowley was last seen Sunday leaving the 200 block of La Costa Drive in Nokomis driving a 2007 red Ford Sport Trac with a Kentucky license plate of 105GWA on the back and a U.S. Marines specialty license plate on the front.
Rowley, who was dementia, also has a home in Bowling Green and may be driving north.
He is described as white with white hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored button down shirt, dark pants and black slip-on shoes.
Anyone who has seen Rowley should call 911.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.