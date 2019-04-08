City reverses stance on cleaning up chalk fest

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has decided not to force organizers of the chalk festival to clean the streets of Burns Court in the wake of the weekend event.
“City Management agreed to accommodate the event organizer and allow the chalk to fade and wash away naturally after the festival’s permit expired (at 11:59 p.m. last night),” wrote City Spokesman Jason Bartolone in an emailed statement.
The original decision caused a backlash on social media, with many respondents to an informal survey criticizing the city’s initial stance to scrub the streets immediately after the event. Festival Founder and Organizer Denise Kowal’s poll on the Chalk Fest Facebook page found 97% wanted the city to allow the art work to fade naturally.
Some art lovers took advantage of the city’s decision and inspected the artwork this morning, away from the crowds. But don’t wait too long--rain is in the forecast for Tuesday.
