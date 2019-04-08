Chicken Ravioli with Pesto Ricotta by Seasons 52 | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Chicken Ravioli with Pesto Ricotta
Inspired by Seasons 52
Ingredients:
· 1 tbsp. Olive oil
· 1 lb. of chicken-filled ravioli
· 1 cup of asparagus, blanched
· ¼ cup of parsley, chopped
· ¼ cup of lemon vinaigrette
· 1 cup of ricotta
· 2 tbsp. of pesto
· ½ cup panko bread crumbs
· ½ cup parmesan, grated
· Salt
· Pepper
Tools Needed:
· Sauté pan
Procedure:
· Cook ravioli in boiling water for designated amount of time.
· In a sauté pan, add olive oil and heat.
· Add ravioli to heated pan, season with salt and pepper, and toast until golden brown and crisp. Flip the ravioli.
· Add the blanched asparagus until heated. Add the parsley.
· Mix ricotta and pesto. Set aside.
· Remove the pan from heat and transfer the ravioli and asparagus to four plates.
· Drizzle with lemon vinaigrette.
· Add a dollop of ricotta-pesto mixture to the center of each dish.
· Finish each dish with a sprinkling of panko and parmesan.
Recipe serves four.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.