Chicken Ravioli with Pesto Ricotta by Seasons 52 | Suncoast View

Chicken Ravioli with Pesto Ricotta by Seasons 52 | Suncoast View
Seasons 52 makes Chicken Ravioli on Suncoast View.
April 8, 2019 at 10:37 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 10:37 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Chicken Ravioli with Pesto Ricotta

Inspired by Seasons 52

Ingredients:

· 1 tbsp. Olive oil

· 1 lb. of chicken-filled ravioli

· 1 cup of asparagus, blanched

· ¼ cup of parsley, chopped

· ¼ cup of lemon vinaigrette

· 1 cup of ricotta

· 2 tbsp. of pesto

· ½ cup panko bread crumbs

· ½ cup parmesan, grated

· Salt

· Pepper

Tools Needed:

· Sauté pan

Procedure:

· Cook ravioli in boiling water for designated amount of time.

· In a sauté pan, add olive oil and heat.

· Add ravioli to heated pan, season with salt and pepper, and toast until golden brown and crisp. Flip the ravioli.

· Add the blanched asparagus until heated. Add the parsley.

· Mix ricotta and pesto. Set aside.

· Remove the pan from heat and transfer the ravioli and asparagus to four plates.

· Drizzle with lemon vinaigrette.

· Add a dollop of ricotta-pesto mixture to the center of each dish.

· Finish each dish with a sprinkling of panko and parmesan.

Recipe serves four.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.