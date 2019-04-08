Attempted robbery during online sale meetup outside Starbucks in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Deputies are looking for a man who tried to rob a victim during an online sale meetup outside Starbucks on Cattlemen Road in Sarasota.
Deputies say the victim met the man with the intent to buy an item through an online site, but the seller attacked the victim, trying to take the item and the money.
Multiple witnesses at the scene came forward and described the suspect as a tall, thin black man around 20-years-old with short hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt with black writing on the front and black tapered jogging pants.
The suspect fled in a beige four-door sedan.
Deputies did not give any information about the victim or the item involved in the sale.
Anyone with information, please contact 941-861-4900.
