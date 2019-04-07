VIDEO: Tree branch cut down and pollen goes everywhere in Chattanooga

(WWSB) - Itchy eyes and runny noses all play apart when pollen is in the air. One video went viral after a tree branch was cut down and pollen went everywhere in Tennessee.
A tree trimming company in Chattanooga, recorded this video and told people “If you think your allergies are trying to kill you, you’d be right”
ABC7′s Chief Meterologist, Bob Harrigan told us the pollen count is high due to the unseasonably warm weather we had this February.
The video reached over 600,000 people and continues to grow.
Video Courtesy: Timberline Outdoors, LLC
