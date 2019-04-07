Homeless artist in Sarasota uses rocks to carry out passion

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Life skates by at Sarasota’s Bayfront Park, and some people might not even notice Brian Schlenger sitting off to the side.
The park is as close to a home as he has, but he still said he’s living his dream.
“I’m going to do what I do because I’m an artist," Schlenger explained. "In my art, that’s all that matters. It’s my dream.”
Even if you miss this man in the beauty of the Sarasota skyline, chances are you won’t miss his works of art.
“I’ll always, this is my passion,” he said.
He’s literally, a starving artist.
“I wasn’t expecting to be homeless," said Schlenger. "But I found that I was and I just, you know, did the best that I could.”
Struggling to find the words that explain his situation, his hand says it all effortlessly when his eye sees life in his inanimate objects.
“Yeah they do definitely have characters in them," said Schlenger. "And sometimes, I might have plans for the rock, but then I start seeing what’s appearing in the rock and I have to bring them out.”
He turns rocks into works of art.
“I consider them blessings. Like these are special to me, when I do them like this," he showed. “The doodles, I just call them doodles. Like this, these rocks we buy from Sarasota Landscape, they’re 43 cents a pound, but they’re very nice. I love working on them.”
What he can’t buy, he gets from nature, but every rock he finds is unique.
Those that feel the same give him spare change that supports his passion.
“There’s so much that I want to do and I’ll never be able to get it all done, but I’ll get as much done as I possibly can," he said.
So far, the artist estimates he’s painted thousands of rocks, many of which have ended up in random places around town.
