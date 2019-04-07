Fl: Three young men help 89-year-old woman get into car, officer records video

BRONSON, Fl (WWSB) - Three young men helped an 89-year-old woman get into her van after they saw her struggling.
The video has reached over five million views due to an officer recording this bold act of kindness from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office.
The elderly woman is 89-years-old and her husband is 100 year-old. Her husband, using his walker as seen in the video made sure he thanked the young men for their kindness before driving off.
When Kanesha Carnegie posted the video on January 28, she captioned the video saying “MLK” The dream ST[i]LL lives on."
