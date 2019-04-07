Deputies: Search underway after an attempted robbery in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One suspect is on the loose after multiple witnesses told deputies about an attempted robbery in Sarasota.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are currently investigating an attempted robbery around the 3700 block of Cattlemen Road in Sarasota. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Deputies say the victim attempted to purchase an item through an online site from the suspect. But during the transaction, the suspect began beating the victim and tried to take the item and money, according to the release.
Deputies say multiple witness who were near the scene told deputies what happened. The suspect is being described as a male, around 20 years-old, with short hair. The suspect is wearing a white t-shirt with black writing on the front and black tapered jogging pants.
According to the release, the suspect left the scene in a beige 4-door sedan.
Anyone with information, please contact 941-861-4900.
