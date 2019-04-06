Victim shot in the leg during apparent drive-by shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A victim was shot in the leg during an apparent drive-by shooting overnight in Sarasota.
Police were called to the 2700 block of Noble Avenue just after midnight Saturday after getting calls about multiple gunshots in the area.
Officers arriving on scene were flagged down and found a victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
A witness told police that a person was seen shooting from a vehicle before it fled north on Noble Avenue.
The shooting remains investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.