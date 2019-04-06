Teenager dies in horrific accident in North Port

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - A major car crash that occurred on early Saturday morning in North Port has left one dead and a few others injured.
At approximately 2:39 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Joewood Circle and Genip Court after receiving calls about a single vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 17-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.
Three other passengers of the car were taken to area hospitals for treatment with two of them being transported by Bayflite. This crash took place wile approximately 13 people were inside and on the roof of a 2010 Blue Toyota SUV while it was in motion.
The driver of the SUV was traveling on Joewood Circle and failed to navigate a curve, causing a rollover crash. The driver has been identified as 19-year-old Stephanie G. Evrard.
Investigators established probable cause that Ms. Evrard was operating a motor vehicle under the influence during a crash involving a death. She has been charged with one count of DUI Manslaughter and three counts of DUI with Personal injury. She is currently being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
The victims names will not be released while the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact THI Ofc. Greg Pierce at 941-429-7300 or submit tips through the NPPD tip app.
