SUV carrying 13 people rolls in North Port crash, killing 17-year-old girl

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - A single car crash early Saturday morning in North Port left a 17-year-old girl dead, three others injured and a 19-year-old girl charged with DUI manslaughter.
The 17 year-old who died was from North Port and the other three people injured were all teenagers with two of them being 17 and the other being a 13-year-old.
Officers were called to the intersection of Joewood Circle and Genip Court around 2:30am after receiving calls about a single vehicle rollover crash. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old girl dead. She had been ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.
The crash took place while approximately 13 people were inside and on the roof of a 2010 Blue Toyota SUV while it was in motion. Three other passengers of the car were taken to area hospitals for treatment with two of them being transported by Bayflite.
Police say the driver of the SUV, 19-year-old Stephanie G. Evrard, was traveling on Joewood Circle and failed to navigate a curve, causing a rollover crash. Investigators say they have established probable cause that Evrard was under the influence while driving.
Evrard is charged with one count of DUI Manslaughter and three counts of DUI with Personal injury. She is currently being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
Police say the victims’ names will not be released while the investigation is still ongoing. There will be counselors provided at the school(s) on Monday for anyone who is feeling affected by this tragedy.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call 941-429-7300 or submit tips through the NPPD tip app.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.