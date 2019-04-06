Shooting leads to man crashing vehicle into a Bradenton Rooms-To-Go

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Deputies are investigating a murder that took place early Saturday morning in Bradenton that resulted in a motor vehicle crashing into a Rooms-To-Go store.
Deputies responded to the incident this morning at approximately 3:16 a.m. and when arriving on the scene they found a white SUV crashed into the front pillar of the business where 30-year-old Jerome A. Miller was also inside.
On the driver’s side of the vehicle were several bullet holes. EMS and fire rescue arrived and started life saving efforts but the the Miller later died after being transported to a hospital in the area.
Detectives are working to determine when and where multiple shots were fired at the vehicle.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could help bring a suspect(s) into custody. For those who have information, call 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
