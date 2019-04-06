Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash this morning in Bradenton

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run car accident that took place Saturday morning in Manatee County.
The driver of the vehicle and the type of vehicle it was is unknown at this time because this is the person who drove away from the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was Donald Jones of Bradenton was driving a 2017 JIAJ Challenger Moped and he suffered critical injuries as a result of the crash.
The first vehicle was traveling east on State Route 684 (Cortez Road) on the center lane, approaching the intersection with 17th Street West. Jones was traveling east on State Route 684 (Cortez Road) on the right lane and was adjacent to the first vehicle. The driver in vehicle one began to travel from the center lane of State Route 684 into the right lane and traveled into the path of Jones.
The right rear of the first vehicle collided with the front of the moped. After the crash, the driver in vehicle one left the scene. The second vehicle was moved before authorities arrived on the scene.
The first vehicle is described as a newer model brown or beige SUV. Anyone with information regarding this vehicle, contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
