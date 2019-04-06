One suffers serious injuries in car crash in Manatee County

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Police are investigating a traffic crash that happened Saturday morning in Manatee County on Upper Manatee River Road.
Brandon Michael Teitelbau of Bradenton was driving the first vehicle which is a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and he suffered serious injuries in the accident. Darine Edwin Robinson also of Bradenton was driving the second vehicle, a 2008 Mack MRU, a garbage truck. Robinson did not suffer any injuries in the accident.
Teitelbau was traveling west in the left lane or State Route 64 and approaching a red traffic signal at the intersection with Upper Manatee River Road. The garbage truck was stopped facing west in the left lane on State Route 64 for a red traffic signal at the insection of Upper Manatee River Road in front of the Wrangler.
Teitelbau failed to stop for Robinson and the front of the Wrangler collided with the rear of the garbage truck in the left lane of State Route 64. Both vehicles were at final rest at the point of impact.
Teitelbau was transported to Blake Medical Center. This was not a drug or alcohol related accident.
