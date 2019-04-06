Man suffers serious injuries in accident at intersection in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A crash that took place earlier Saturday afternoon in Sarasota on Bee Ridge Road and Murdock Avenue is currently under investigation.
The first vehicle is a 2003 Ford Mustang and the driver was Austin Michael Stone of Sarasota and he suffered critical injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was Troy C. Ulrich of Nokomis and there was a passenger in the vehicle, 43-year-old Melissa Thomas also of Nokomis. The vehicle is a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. Ulrich suffered minor injuries and Thomas didn’t suffer any injuries in the accident.
Stone was traveling eastbound in the center lane on State Route 758 (Bee Ridge Road) and was approaching the intersection of Murdock Avenue. Ulrich was traveling northbound on Murdock Avenue and was approaching the intersection of Bee Ridge Road.
Stone proceeded past a red traffic signal as the Ulrich was approaching the intersection of Bee Ridge Road and continued to travel eastbound on Bee Ridge Road.
This caused the front of the Silverado to collide with the left side of the Mustang. Stone was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.