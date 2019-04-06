2019 hurricane projections released, experts urging Suncoast residents to be prepared

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The early hurricane projections for 2019 are in from researchers at Colorado State University. They say there will be 13 named storms of which 5 are predicted to turn into hurricanes with 2 becoming major hurricanes that are at least a Category 3. ABC7 Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan says year in, year out we have to take hurricane season very seriously.
“Just get ready, these storms have a tendency to pop up anytime, sometimes even before the season starts," said Harrigan. "We’ve seen that a couple years in a row where we have storms popping up in April.”
Ed McCrane, Emergency Management Chief for Sarasota County says they too are always on high alert and ready for these storms.
“It only takes one, so regardless of the forecast we ask people to prepare and that’s what we’re doing right now," said McCrane. "We’re preparing ourselves, emergency management is doing a series of drills and training and exercises and we’re also out in the community doing community hurricane preparedness talks.”
In recent years we’ve seen the destruction hurricanes can cause including the widespread damage on Florida’s panhandle last year from Hurricane Michael. McCrane says there are a few main things people can do to be prepared.
“Have a plan, know what you are going to do, whether you can stay home or whether you need to evacuate the area," said McCrane. "Have a disaster kit put together and don’t wait until the last minute to put that together and then stay informed, watch the local meteorologists.”
Hurricane related information is available at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center in Sarasota. Also, ABC 7 will have an hour long hurricane special in June. Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1st to November 30th.
“The peak of the hurricane season obviously is in August and September when we get our biggest storms and we’re most vulnerable here in the state of Florida to those big storms that do the most damage,” said Harrigan. "But it’s never too early to get ready for hurricane season.
The hurricane special will take place Monday night, June 3rd at 7 o’clock on ABC7.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.